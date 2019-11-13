27-year-old arraigned on 8 charges from 2017 hit-and-run deaths in Flint

(11/13/2019) - A man is now charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed two teenage girls leaving a Sweet 16 party in Flint two years ago.

Jerry Turnbow of Grand Rapids was arraigned on eight charges Wednesday morning in Genesee County District Court.

Police say the 27-year-old was driving drunk in August 2017 when he hit and killed 13-year-olds Ashyrinta Clemons and Tatiana Brown.

Turnbow is facing eight charges in all:

-- Two counts of failing to stop at an accident resulting in death.

-- Two counts of reckless driving causing death.

-- Two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death.

-- Two counts of vehicular manslaughter.

Each of those charges carries up to 15 years in prison if Turnbow is convicted.