27-year-old arrested after Flint police find body in a dumpster

(3/25/2020) - Police arrested a 27-year-old man after finding a body in a dumpster on Tuesday.

The body of a 50-year-old man was found in the dumpster at a business in the 3500 block of Davison Road around 9:30 a.m. Investigators have not identified the victim.

The 27-year-old is in custody on unspecified charges. He was not identified because he has not appeared in court for arraignment.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Flint police at 810-484-6272 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.