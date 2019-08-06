27-year-old badly injured in crash with semi truck on M-57

(8/6/2019) - A 27-year-old man's fiancee watched in horror as a semi truck slammed into his car on M-57 in Thetford Township on Tuesday afternoon, police say.

The 27-year-old was driving a Toyota sedan south on Belsay Road when he drove into the path of a gravel hauler heading east on M-57, which is also called Vienna Road.

The truck slammed into the passenger side of the car and pushed it past the intersection around 4:15 p.m.

Thetford Township Interim Police Chief Eric Eckles said the 27-year-old was rushed to an area hospital with critical injuries. The semi truck driver did not report any serious injuries.

Eckles said the couple was driving separately to go horseback riding when the crash happened.

M-57 was closed in both directions while police investigated and cleared the scene. A Michigan State Police crash investigation team was on the scene.