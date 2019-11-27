27-year-old charged with attempted murder after Flint Township standoff

(11/27/2019) - A 27-year-old is facing four felony charges, including attempted murder, after a standoff in Flint Township on Saturday evening.

Soloman Taylor is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and two firearms charges after the incident in the 1200 block of Dye Meadow Court.

Police say a dispute broke out inside the residence between Taylor and his 35-year-old uncle around 3 p.m Saturday. Taylor allegedly fired shots at his uncle, who escaped unharmed.

Police say Taylor remained holed up inside for several hours while authorities worked to negotiate his surrender. Officers knocked down the door around 9 p.m. and took Taylor into custody.

He was arraigned on Wednesday and is scheduled to appear in court again on Dec. 5.