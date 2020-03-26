27-year-old facing murder, mutilation charges for father's death

(3/26/2020) - A 27-year-old man has been charged with open murder and mutilation of a dead body in the death of his 50-year-old father this week.

Police found the body of Aron Scott Reeves in a dumpster near some businesses on Davison Road between Center and Averill roads around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.

A business owner said someone who is known to dumpster dive found a trash bag containing body parts and told him. The business owner then called police.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said investigators found Reeves' entire body in several bags, along with other key pieces of evidence. Evidence led police to a residence on Tiptree Path in Flint.

Police found more evidence in trash bags by the curb in front of that residence, Leyton said. Reeves' 27-year-old son was arrested after investigators served a search warrant of the home.

"This was a gruesome discovery and a horrific crime scene," Leyton said.

The suspect remained in the Genesee County Jail on Thursday while awaiting arraignment.