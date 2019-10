(10/21/2019) - A 27-year-old Vassar woman is dead after being hit by a car.

Michigan State Police say the woman was trying to cross the road at West Saginaw and Caine roads when she was hit. That's in Tuscola County's Vassar Township.

Police say a 66-year-old Lapeer man was driving the car that hit her just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

The investigation was continuing Monday, but police don't think alcohol or drugs were involved.