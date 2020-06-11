270,000 remain without power in Michigan a day after severe thunderstorms

(6/11/2020) - Nearly 270,000 electric customers remained without power statewide Thursday nearly 24 hours after a complex of thunderstorms swept across the Lower Peninsula.

Consumers Energy reported nearly 140,000 customers without power on Thursday morning. The hardest hit areas in Mid-Michigan were west of Saginaw and north of Midland and Bay City.

“The second wave of storms swept through our service territory and left over 4,000 downed wires, 2,500 tree hazards and 206 broken poles in its wake. Our crews are out evaluating the full extent of the damage and will restore power to customers as quickly and safely as possible,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy vice president for electric operations.

Saginaw County had the most outages with nearly 18,000, followed by 5,300 in Bay County, 3,300 in Gratiot County and 2,400 in Arenac County. More than 20% of customers remained without power in Gratiot and Arenac counties.

DTE Energy reported nearly 130,000 customers without power Thursday morning. Many of those were spread around the Thumb region while areas west of Metro Detroit also were hard hit.

Widespread power outages remained along Saginaw Bay in Huron and Tuscola counties west of M-53, along with areas farther south along M-53 north of M-46.

Consumers expects to restore power to most customers by 10:45 a.m. Friday while DTE hopes to finish restoring power by 7:30 p.m. Thursday.