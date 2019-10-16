28-year-old charged with punching trainer at Claressa Shields-Ivana Habazin weigh-in

(10/16/2019) - Prosecutors charged a 28-year-old man with assault, nearly two weeks after he allegedly punched a trainer at the weigh-in before the Claressa Shields-Ivana Habazin fight.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton announced the charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder was filed on Wednesday.

The suspect is accused of punching 68-year-old Bashir Ali James, who is Habazin's trainer, in the Dort Federal Event Center minutes before the fighters were supposed to step on the scale.

A Flint police officer arrested the suspect after he was observed running away from the arena on foot and matched the description of the assault suspect, which had been aired over police radios.

James was transported to Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, where he underwent facial surgery.