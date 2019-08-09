29-year-old Saginaw County man facing child sex abuse charges

(8/9/2019) - A Saginaw County man is facing three child sex abuse charges.

Police arrested 29-year-old Daniel Lee Owens of Carrollton Township and he was arraigned Thursday on the following charges:

-- Distribution of child sexually abusive materials.

-- Possession of child sexually abusive materials.

-- Using a computer to commit a crime.

Owens was arrested after the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit found he was sharing child pornography online.

Police seized digital evidence from his home and forensic examiners allegedly found the illegal materials.