29-year-old charged with reckless driving after head-on crash

(1/14/2020) - A 29-year-old has been charged with reckless driving after prosecutors say he drove into oncoming traffic in Saginaw Township and hit a woman head-on.

He faces up to five years in prison if convicted of the charge of reckless driving causing serious impairment.

The suspect was driving a Ford Ranger pickup truck east on Gratiot Road near St. Andrews Road on Aug. 26 when he drove across two lanes of traffic into the westbound lanes, according to the Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office.

He crashed head-on into an SUV, seriously injuring a 52-year-old woman. She was hospitalized for at least a month with broken bones in her neck, back and hand.

The suspect also was hospitalized with serious injuries after the crash.

Prosecutors say multiple witnesses reported seeing the 29-year-old drive into oncoming traffic, including a 45-year-old woman who took evasive action to avoid a collision.

The suspect is not being identified because he hasn't been arraigned on the reckless driving charge.