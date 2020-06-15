29-year-old dies nearly six weeks after Flint shooting

(6/15/2020) - A 29-year-old man died nearly six weeks after he was found with gunshot wounds outside a Flint residents.

Police found DeMarcus Allen outside a residence in the 2500 block of Tyrone Street around 5:45 p.m. on May 6. He was hospitalized in critical condition.

Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County says Allen died over the weekend from his injuries.

No suspect information has been provided in the case. Anyone with information on possible suspects should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 in the case.