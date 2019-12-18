29-year-old faces trial for firework that exploded inside occupied vehicle

(12/18/2019) - A 29-year-old is heading to trial on charges that he unlawfully detonated fireworks in an occupied vehicle, injuring himself and three others.

Louis Jones Jr. was bound over to trial on charges of possessing bombs with unlawful intent causing serious injury, possessing an explosive device causing serious injury, possessing an explosive device and violation of the Michigan Fireworks Safety Act causing serious injury.

Testimony during the preliminary hearing for Jones indicates the four people in the car left a bar in Saginaw County's Richland Township around 2 a.m. July 21.

While they were driving, Jones allegedly started shooting fireworks out of the window from the back seat, where he was riding. A mortar-style firework didn't make it out the window and exploded in the back seat, according to testimony.

A man in the car suffered a significant cut on his foot, another man suffered burns on his arm, a woman suffered burns on her legs and Jones received serious burns.

Jones faces up to life in prison if convicted of the most serious bomb possession charges.