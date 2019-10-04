29-year-old gets life in prison for causing death of 84-year-old George Ramos

(10/4/2019) - A 29-year-old will spend the rest of his life in prison for causing the crash that killed beloved Applegate Chevrolet employee George Ramos in May 2018.

Shiawassee County Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart sentenced Doran Duncan on Friday to life in prison with no chance of parole. He had been found guilty of first-degree felony murder in Ramos' death.

Duncan allegedly was fleeing a shooting incident in the Saginaw area with a woman in his white Cadillac. A Shiawassee County sheriff deputy spotted the car driving at a high rate of speed south on M-13 near M-21 in Corunna.

The deputy chased the Cadillac until a woman exited the car. The deputy stayed behind while Duncan continued driving south on M-13 with no police behind him.

Ramos, 84, was exiting westbound I-69 at M-13, which is also called Sheridan Road, when Duncan hit him head-on. Ramos was pronounced dead while Duncan suffered serious injuries.