29-year-old shot and killed inside Flint Township residence

(6/12/2020) - Police say a 29-year-old man was shot and killed inside his residence in Flint Township early Friday.

Officers from the Flint Township Police Department found the man dead inside a home in the 3000 block of Walton Avenue around 12:40 a.m. after responding to reports of a shooting.

Investigators are looking for a person wearing a mask and dark-colored clothing who entered the house and fired several gunshots at the victim. Police did not release more a description Friday morning.

A Michigan State Police crime lab assisted at the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Flint Township police at 810-600-3250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.