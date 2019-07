(07/28/19)- A second boy has died, a few days after a go-kart crash in St. Clair County.

The sheriff says the 9 year old died Saturday from the Thursday night crash.

A 13 year old died at the scene.

The boys, who were related, were riding a go-kart when they were hit by a pickup truck.

It's possible the boys disregarded a stop sign.

The sheriff says it's a "horrific accident for everyone involved."