3 Flint men charged with deadly robbery at marijuana grow operation

(7/22/2019) - Three more Flint men who survived a deadly attempted robbery of a marijuana growing operation in Sanilac County are now facing federal charges related to the crime.

A federal indictment unsealed on Monday charges Paul Drinkwine, Justin Cooper and John C. Williams with conspiring to rob a residence in the 4300 block of Holbrook Road in Greenleaf Township on Nov. 19, 2017.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider says the three men covered their faces, put on gloves and brandished firearms as they approached the residence. Once inside, gunfire broke out.

The resident, Paul Dybilas, got shot in the leg. His friend returned fire, killing 26-year-old Keith Saunders and 20-year-old Quantize Bruce. Their deaths were ruled justifiable homicides and no charges were filed.

Another suspect, 41-year-old Stephen Shimmel, committed suicide in the Sanilac County Jail several days after the crime. The only other surviving suspect, 30-year-old Preston Jack, is serving a 10 to 20-year sentence in prison related to the crime.

Schneider said the indictment accuses Drinkwine, Cooper and Williams of conspiring with the four other men to steal marijuana and cash from the residence. They also conspired to distribute the marijuana after the crime.

“Drugs are a magnet for violence, and all too often that violence is perpetrated with a gun. Our office will continue to work with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to target violent criminals who use guns to achieve their selfish ends,” said Schneider.