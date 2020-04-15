3 Genesee County Jail employees quarantined after coronavirus diagnoses

(4/15/2020) - Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said he's taken aggressive measures to protect the inmate population at the Genesee County Jail.

So far, they're all healthy. But, he said a food service employee from Aramark tested positive last Thursday. Two corrections deputies, who work different shifts, also tested positive Monday and Tuesday.

Swanson doesn't expect coronavirus to spread widely through the jail.

“We will not have an outbreak, I don't anticipate it. We have great controls,” he said.

Swanson believes all three coronavirus patients brought the illness into the jail and didn't catch it there.

“Both the deputies were told, as well as the Aramark employee, I might add, that they had other symptoms that were related to allergies or sinuses,” Swanson said. “They came back to work and their symptoms got worse.”

So, he said that prompted a new protocol -- any employee that is symptomatic cannot come back to work until they get tested.

“We don't have a population that we can move to another location. We have to hold fast,” Swanson said. “Our cleaning crew goes 24 hours a day from the first floor to fifth floor.”

Right now, inmates also can't leave their cells without a mask on. When bringing in a new inmate, Swanson said they're examined.

If they do have symptoms, they are brought to a floor and housed in a negative pressure cell.

“And, those negative pressure cells take the air from the inside of the cell and push it out, so it keeps us from being contaminated,” he said. “Our staff and our medical staff have full gowns, masks and goggles. So our protocol is that's where they go, that's where they're held for the 14 days.”