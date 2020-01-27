3 Michigan coronavirus specimens test negative, fourth sent for testing

(1/27/2020) - The three possible coronavirus cases identified in Michigan last week have tested negative, but specimens from a fourth person are being sent for additional testing.

Specimens from the three patients identified last week -- two from Washtenaw County and one from Macomb County -- tested negative at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says specimens from another possible patient in Washtenaw County are being sent to the CDC headquarters in Atlanta.

Health officials are testing anyone with lower respiratory illness, fevers and a history of travel to the Wuhan area of China, where the outbreak originated, according to state health officials.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has received referrals from several other counties regarding possible coronavirus cases. However, only specimens from the patients deemed probable enough are sent to the CDC for further testing.

The CDC currently is the only U.S. facility able to test for coronavirus conclusively.

Coronavirus symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The CDC believes symptoms appear in two to 14 days after exposure.

Anyone experiencing those symptoms who recently traveled to Wuhan or is in contact with someone who did should call their health care provider or seek medical attention.