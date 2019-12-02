3 Michigan marijuana shops net $221,000 on first day of recreational sales

(12/2/2019) - The first day of legalized recreational marijuana sales in Michigan was a financial boon for three Ann Arbor shops.

Lines stretched outside the Exclusive marijuana store in Ann Arbor for much of Monday, the second day of legalized recreational marijuana sales in Michigan.

The three currently are the only ones licensed to sell recreational marijuana in the state. They sold a combined $221,000 worth of product Sunday, when sales first became legal.

Monday's strong sales continued, with long lines outside the doors of the stores for most of the day. Customers outside the store Exclusive say the long waits are worth the time to buy some marijuana.

"It's a money saver because I had my medical card," said Mark Wright of Novi. "You have to go through the process. You have to pay all those extra fees to get it. Now that it's recreational, it's like, I can spend that money on my Jeep or my family and then still get the medicine that I need that gets me through."

Customers at Exclusive have a variety of products to choose from, including edibles and flower. The only thing people won't be able to buy is marijuana vape products.

The state put a halt on those so the products can be retested for Vitamin E Acetate. State and federal public health officials blame that compound for a rash of vaping-related lung injuries.

Exclusive's managers hope the strong sales at the beginning could be a sign of things to come for other communities in the state.

"I think a lot of cities were nervous about opting in from the get go and they were nervous to see how things would roll out," said Narmin Jarrous. "But I think we've done a phenomenal job. I think us and the recreational stores in Ann Arbor have done an amazing job of getting things working, having everything go smoothly, having all the right processes in place, directing traffic properly."

He hopes the Ann Arbor shops have set a good example at the outset for how their peers around the state can operate.

As far as inventory is concerned, Exclusive management says they prepared well in advance for the initial rush and do not anticipate any shortages of products.