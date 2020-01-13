3 Target store break-in suspects arrested after fleeing from police

(1/13/2020) - Police arrested three suspects accused of breaking into Target stores in Brighton and Fenton this winter.

Michigan State Police say authorities were pursuing the suspects on Monday in connection with the December and January break-ins. Police say the suspects drove off the road and all three ran into a wooded area on foot.

Police from several agencies swarmed the area near M-59 while K-9 teams started tracks. All three suspects were arrested.

Michigan State Police say the suspects, who were not identified, will face "numerous" charges from several agencies.

Police did not confirm whether the suspects also are wanted for early morning break-ins at Target stores in Mount Pleasant, Kochville Township and the Detroit area.

The thieves made off with mobile electronics in most of those cases.

Investigators also were working to determine whether the same suspects were responsible for other overnight smash and grab thefts at stores around Mid-Michigan in December and January.