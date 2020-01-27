3 accused of robbing Marathon gas station in Grand Blanc at knifepoint

(1/27/2020) - Three suspects are charged with robbing a Marathon gas station in the city of Grand Blanc at knifepoint Saturday evening.

Police say a woman walked into the convenience store at the southeast corner of Saginaw Street and Perry Road around 7:50 p.m. with a black mask covering the bottom half of her face.

She went to the back of the store and waited for other customers to leave, according to the Grand Blanc City Police Department.

After other customers left, she allegedly locked the door and threatened the clerk with a knife. Police say she then went to the back door and let a male suspect inside.

Investigators say both suspects loaded a backpack with cash from the register and cigarettes. They ran out the back door and fled the scene before police arrived.

Police obtained surveillance camera footage from inside the store and identified the suspects on Monday. Grand Blanc and Burton officers went to a residence in Burton on Monday to meet the possible suspects.

Grand Blanc police say they found evidence from the robbery in plain sight when they entered the residence. Two females and a male were arrested on armed robbery charges.

Their identities were not released Monday because none of them had appeared in court for arraignment.