3 dead, 1 hurt in buggy-motor vehicle crash near Lansing

(9/18/2019) - Police say three people have died in a collision between a horse-drawn buggy and a motor vehicle in mid-Michigan.

Dispatchers for the Eaton County Sheriff's Office told WOOD-TV the people in the buggy were heading home from an Amish school when the crash occurred about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A fourth person also injured in the crash was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Further details about the collision were not immediately available.

