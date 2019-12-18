3 elk illegally shot in Michigan's Pigeon River State Forest

(12/18/2019) - Michigan conservation officers say three elk have been shot in Otsego County.

It's the elk third poaching case in northern Michigan in about a month. Lt. Jim Gorno of the Department of Natural Resources says this is the state's worst year for illegal killings of the animals.

“This is the worst year we’ve had as far as elk poaching,” he said.

RELATED: >'Majestic' elk poached in Northern Michigan forest and left to rot, DNR says

RELATED: >Second elk poached in Northern Michigan this week; DNR seeking tips

Gorno says the three adult elk cows were found in the Pigeon River State Forest east of Vanderbilt. They apparently were shot last weekend while bedded down near each other.

"This is a loss for everyone who appreciates our state’s natural resources. It’s a true shame,” said Gorno. “If you or anyone you know has information that can help us solve this crime, we want to hear from you.”

Officials are appealing to the public for information. Anonymous tips can be left with the Report All Poaching hotline at 1-800-292-7800.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)