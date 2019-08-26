3 injured in serious crash on Genesee Road

(8/26/2019) - Two girls in high school were injured Monday when their car apparently was rear-ended on Genesee Road around 4:45 p.m.

Police could not immediately comment on what caused the crash near the intersection of Genesee Road and Meadowbrook Drive in Genesee Township.

Two girls in a sedan were rushed to an area hospital after an SUV hit their car hard enough to flatten the trunk and cave in the back part of the roof. A man driving the SUV also was taken to an area hospital.

Investigators could not immediately say how seriously the three people involved were injured.

Genesee Road was closed between Mollwood and Meadowbrook drives north of Richfield Road while police and firefighters investigated and cleaned up the scene.

A second crash with injuries was reported around 5:55 p.m. a short distance away at the intersection of Genesee and Richfield roads.