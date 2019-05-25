3 killed in wrong way crash

(05/25/19)- Authorities say a woman driving the wrong way on a Detroit-area freeway caused a crash that killed her along with a woman and child in another vehicle.

Michigan State Police Lt. Darren Green says a 23-year-old Ann Arbor woman was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of M-14 early Saturday in Washtenaw County's Superior Township.

She struck a car head-on that was carrying a family of four, killing her and a girl in the other vehicle.

The girl's mother died several hours later at a hospital.