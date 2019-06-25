3 people charged with running illegal gambling at Spin City on Miller Road

(6/25/2019) - Three people face up to 20 years in prison for running an illegal slot machine gambling operation at Spin City on Miller Road.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced charges against two women from Flint and a man from Wilmington, N.C. related to the operation of 30 slot machines at the internet gambling facility.

The suspects are:

-- 50-year-old Marjorie Brown, charged with one count of operating a gambling facility, two counts of using a computer to commit a crime and one high court misdemeanor for maintaining an illegal gambling facility.

-- 35-year-old Kara Shilling, charged with one count of conducting a criminal enterprise, one count of conspiracy of a criminal enterprise, one count of operating a gambling facility, two counts of using a computer to commit a crime and one high court misdemeanor for maintaining an illegal gambling facility.

-- 50-year-old Anthony Sutton, charged with one count of conducting a criminal enterprise, one count of operating a gambling facility, two counts of using a computer to commit a crime and one high court misdemeanor for maintaining an illegal gambling facility.

Sutton returned to Michigan on his own to face the charges against him.

All three suspects were released on bond: $100,000 for Sutton, $20,000 for Brown and $10,000 for Shilling. They are scheduled to appear in Ingham County District Court on July 5.

Nessel says the illegal gambling operation was open from July to February. The Attorney General's Office issued a cease and desist order in early 2019, but the three suspects allegedly continued the illegal gambling.

“Gambling is a highly regulated industry in our state and those who seek to fly under the radar with illegal gambling operations will consistently be held accountable,” Nessel said.

She said illegal gambling drives crime in communities and takes away revenue from schools that comes from legal gambling.