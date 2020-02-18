3 people found shot to death inside Flint residence; police searching for suspect

(2/18/2020) - Three people were found shot to death inside a Flint residence on Tuesday in the city's first homicide of 2020.

A neighbor discovered the bodies inside a house in the 300 block of Rankin Street near Alexander Street around 12:30 p.m.

Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser said the bodies are two men and one woman. Investigators were seeking a search warrant for the house while a Michigan State Police crime lab was coming Tuesday afternoon.

Officers from the Flint Police Department were interviewing possible witnesses outside the house.

Police did not immediately have any suspect information at the scene. Kaiser doesn't believe the shooting poses an active threat to the neighborhood.

"This doesn't appear to be a random act," he said.

The case is Flint's first homicides this year.

"As far as homicides go, we were off to a very quiet start in 2020 for the city of Flint," Kaiser said. "This isn't what we were looking for."