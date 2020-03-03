3 professional Frisbee players die in Ionia County freeway crash

(3/3/2020) - Authorities say three professional Frisbee players have died after they were involved in car crash en route to a team practice in Detroit.

Kevin Coulter, Drew Piet and Michael Cannon died after their vehicle was rear-ended Saturday evening on I-96 in Ionia County. Michigan State Police say speed and inattention were believed to be factors in the crash.

The men played for the American Ultimate Disc League team the Detroit Mechanix. Piet's mother, Marie Bongiovanni, expressed gratitude at the outpouring of support from the Frisbee community.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)