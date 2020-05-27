3 shootings in 1 day: Flint police chief concerned about uptick in violent crime

(5/27/2020) - Flint's police chief is concerned about an increase in violent crime around the city.

Police say on Tuesday alone, there were three separate shootings. One person died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries.

The deadly shooting at Evergreen Regency Apartments on Tuesday claimed the life of a 24-year-old man. In total, there have been four homicides in Flint so far in May.

Flint Police Chief Phil Hart attributed some of the increase in violent crime to the increase in temperatures.

"This is a common and unfortunate occurrence that often coincides with an increase in temperatures," he said. "We are using the latest police intelligence to investigate these crimes and intensify patrols as needed."