3 students hurt after school bus crashes into ambulance

(9/23/2019) - Three children were hospitalized with minor injuries after their school bus was hit by an ambulance Monday afternoon.

The school bus from Charlton Heston Academy was traveling along Parkview Road in the Lupton area as an ambulance approached from behind, according to the Ogemaw County Sheriff's Office.

The ambulance tried to pass on the left, but the bus made a left turn and hit the ambulance. The ambulance rolled several times after the collision.

Three of 10 children aboard the bus were taken to an area hospital with injuries police believe are minor. The bus driver was not injured and authorities weren't immediately sure whether anyone on the ambulance was injured.

The sheriff's office was still investigating the crash Monday evening.