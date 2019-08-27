3 suspected EEE cases in Michigan, 6 horses already killed

You've likely heard of West Nile Virus.

But another mosquito-borne disease is claiming the title as the most deadly.

And this weekend it claimed its latest victim in Massachusetts.

Eastern Equine Encephalitis is now suspected in 3 cases in Michigan.

But it's the death rate that's alarming.

"This is the most dangerous mosquito-borne disease there is,” said Lynn Sutfin, spokesperson for Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). “Obviously West Nile can be a problem but this is far more deadly. It's got a 33% fatality rate in people who become ill and a 90% fatality rate in horses."

Along with the 3 suspected human cases, 6 horses have died as a result of EEE as well as two deer.

But it's not something commonly seen in the state.

"Back in 2017, there were 7 reported or confirmed cases in horses in 2017. Last year there were none,” said Tom Guthrie, the statewide Equine Educator at MSU Extension.

"As far as people maybe we've had since 1990 maybe 7 or 8 cases total so it's definitely not something we see often," said Sutfin.

Signs of the disease can include fever, chills, body and joint aches. Severe cases can result in a headache, disorientation, tremors, seizure, and paralysis.

Permanent brain damage, coma, and death may also occur in extreme cases.

Along with West Nile and Equine Encephalitis, there has been a case of California encephalitis virus confirmed in Genesee County.

But there are simple ways to avoid becoming a victim.

"One of them is applying insect repellent, particularly one that has Deet in it or another US EPA approved product," said Sutfin.

Others include wearing long sleeves and pants, and checking that screens or doors are tightly sealed.

Making sure to empty any standing water around your house, like buckets or kiddie pools can prevent mosquito breeding grounds from developing near your home.

While there isn't necessarily a treatment for humans against the disease - it's important that you don't panic and if you feel you are experiencing symptoms visit your health care provider.

For more information about mosquito-borne diseases, click on the link attached to this story.

