3 suspects accused of sex trafficking a woman in Flint plead no contest

(8/5/2019) - Three suspects accused of holding a woman captive in Flint for several days last year made pleas in a sex trafficking case and now face long prison sentences.

Emily Draheim, Darius Thames and Trey Stewart each pleaded no contest to human trafficking, unlawful imprisonment and other crimes in a Genesee County courtroom on Monday.

The 34-year-old victim had separated from her husband and bounced around looking for a place to live in Flint. The woman ended up in a residence in the 600 block of Freeman Avenue in Flint, which 42-year-old Thames owns.

Thames' girlfriend, 28-year-old Emily Draheim, and 26-year-old Trey Stewart also were living in the house at the time.

RELATEDWoman sold for sex during week-long kidnapping, human trafficking ordeal, prosecutor says

At some point around May 7, the victim and Draheim got into an altercation over some money that allegedly had been stolen. The fight turned physically violent and Draheim allegedly strangled her.

Thames came home during the fight and continued beating up the victim, leaving two black eyes and other injuries. Then the situation took a turn for the worse.

The suspects tortured the victim, stripped her and duct taped her to the floor. Over the next several days, Thames, Draheim and Stewart forced the victim to have sex with multiple people, who paid them for the encounters.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said Thames kept the money from the sex trafficking as repayment for the alleged thefts from him and Draheim.

The victim escaped on a Saturday and ran to the Teasers gentlemen's club, where an employee called the Flint Police Department for her.

"This was a horrifying nightmare for the victim," Leyton said. "She was already facing a difficult situation in life and then found herself being held captive and forced to endure physical and sexual assaults by strangers over the course of several days.”

The suspects pleaded no contest to the following crimes:

Thames -- unlawful imprisonment, human trafficking, felonious assault, and felony firearm. He also acknowledges his fourth habitual offender status for sentencing purposes.

Stewart -- unlawful imprisonment, human trafficking and felony firearm.

Draheim -- unlawful imprisonment, human trafficking and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

Sentencing for all three is scheduled for Sept. 5.

“The perpetrators will now face prison sentences and we will do all we can to continue to provide much needed services to our victim who is in the process of trying to recover from the trauma she has suffered through,” Leyton said.