3-year-old dies after shooting at Flint residence

(5/18/2020) - Police say a 3-year-old died after a shooting at a Flint residence on Sunday.

A private vehicle drove the boy to Hurley Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound, according to the Flint Police Department. He later was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the shooting happened in the 2200 block of Cadillac Street, where the boy lives with his family. They did not say what time or how the shooting happened.

Police say they are not searching for any suspects, but no other information about the investigation was available Monday morning.

Flint police continued investigating the incident on Monday.