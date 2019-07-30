3 years later: still no justice, closure for parents of slain jogger

(07/30/19) -- It has been 3 years since Ally Brueger went for a jog along Fish Lake Road in Oakland County's Rose Township, but didn't come home.

"The thing i miss most is her wit and her humor. She could take the worst situation ever and make it funny," said mother Nikki Brueger.

"You know you always think about well she might come home. you think maybe shes on vacation or at work. You don't really think about it that she's gone for good," said Franz Brueger, Ally's father.

Brueger was shot in the back with a shotgun while running, leaving her for dead on the side of the road. Hundreds of tips have poured into Michigan State Police over the years, but no suspects and no leads.

"There's no joy. Since this happened, our life, there's no joy, just nothing," Nikki said.

The Bruegers describe their daughter as a quick witted, driven, determined and humorous woman.

"But she also had a very serious side. She was working on her master's in creative writing. She had a few months to get that," Nikki said.

The Brueger's believe someone out there knows exactly what happened that day.

"When you're holding onto this information, whether it's out of fear, whether it's because you're indifferent, it's like holding a gun to us."

Now they both hope, wait and pray for closure, and justice for Ally.

"For somebody just to snuff out her life like that, and for what reason, I need to know why."

There is a $13,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crimestoppers or Michigan State Police at 1-855-MICH-TIP