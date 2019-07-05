$30 million boosting Head Start programs in Genesee, Saginaw counties

(7/5/2019) - More than $30 million in grants are making sure at-risk Mid-Michigan children start learning as soon as possible.

The funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is earmarked for Head Start programs in Genesee and Saginaw counties, according to Congressman Dan Kildee, a Democrat from Flint.

The Genesee Intermediate School District is receiving $11.2 million, Genesee County is receiving $9.5 million and the Saginaw Intermediate School District is receiving $9.3 million.

Head Start programs promote children's development through education, health and family well-being.

“Head Start is a life-changing early education program that gives children and their families a brighter future," Kildee said. "The program is one of the most important investments we can make to ensure our children can succeed later in life.”

