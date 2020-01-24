30-year-old Hell woman hit and injured while crossing Pierson Road

(1/24/2020) - A 30-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after she was hit by two vehicles while crossing Pierson Road.

The woman from Hell, Mich., was crossing the roadway toward the north side around 7:15 a.m. when two westbound cars hit her just west of Clio Road, according to Mt. Morris Township Police Chief Terence Green.

He said the woman suffered a broken femur in her thigh.

Green said the woman was not in a crosswalk when she was hit. She also was wearing dark clothing and that area is poorly lit, which also contributed to the crash, he said.