30-year-old accused of accidentally shooting friend with 12-gauge shotgun

(11/12/2019) - A Silverwood man is facing several weapons charges after accidentally shooting a friend in the abdomen with a 12-gauge shotgun.

Andrew Brill, 30, was visiting some property on Kelch Road in Lapeer County's Maywood Township on Friday evening to look at possible deer hunting locations and hunt for small game, the sheriff's office says.

Brill was unloading his weapons with the 29-year-old victim from Lake Orion with the shotgun pointed toward the victim around 7:05 p.m. when it discharged. Numerous shotgun pellets hit the victim in the lower abdomen, police say.

The victim was transported to McLaren Lapeer Region hospital and later transferred to Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, where he remained in stable condition Tuesday.

Brill allegedly left the scene right after the shooting and drove home to Silverwood, where he called 911. Police say he made arrangements to surrender to investigators at his residence Friday evening.

The sheriff's office initially arrested Brill on an unrelated arrest warrant while the investigation continued. The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office issued the following charges on Saturday:

-- Felon in possession of firearm.

-- Two counts of felony firearm.

-- Careless discharge of a firearm causing injury.

-- Possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

Brill was arraigned in Lapeer County District Court on Tuesday and remained in the Lapeer County Jail afterward on $10,000 bond.