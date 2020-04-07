30-year-old dies after driving off road, crashing into ditch

(4/7/2020) - A 30-year-old died Monday night after police say he drove off the side of Brooks Road and crashed into a ditch.

Justin Mechem of Midland was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado east on West Brooks Road around 10:50 p.m. when he went off the right shoulder near Pine River Road, according to the Midland County Sheriff's Office.

The pickup truck hit the ditch and overturned. Mechem, who police say was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead on the scene. A 38-year-old man from Midland riding with him did not report any injuries.

Police were still investigating what caused Mechem to lose control of the pickup truck on Tuesday.