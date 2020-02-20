30-year-old shot while breaking into home after allegedly robbing teacher

(2/20/2020) - Police say a Flint resident shot a 30-year-old suspect trying to break into a house minutes after the same suspect was accused of robbing a teacher at knifepoint.

The incident started after Eisenhower Elementary School dismissed for the day on Feb. 11. Police say Jacob Sword displayed a knife and robbed a teacher at the school after all the students had gone home.

Sword then allegedly went to a residence in the 1000 block of South Garden Street about a block away and tried to break in through the back.

Someone inside the residence shot Sword and held him at bay until the Flint Police Department arrived. Investigators say Sword matches the description of the suspect who robbed the teacher minutes earlier.

Sword was treated and released from an area hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He has been charged with armed robbery, first-degree home invasion and assaulting, resisting or obstructing police.