300 Flint area temporary workers among 1,350 transitioning to full time at General Motors

(01/15/20) - Wednesday General Motors announced 1,350 hourly employees will transition from temporary to regular full time status at 14 facilities across the nation.

The transition is to take place before the end of the first quarter in 2020.

"We're really excited about what this does for them and their families," said Flint Assembly Plant Executive Director Michael Perez.

General Motors is making good on a promise to begin converting temporary workers to full time regular status under the new contract with the UAW. Perez says the upgrade in status comes with a number of advantages for workers.

"These team members are going to have, in addition to increased wages, they're also going to have better medical plan sharing costs. They're going to have access to vision and dental care," Perez said.

300 temp workers at Flint Assembly and Customer Care and Aftersales in Swartz Creek (Flint Processing Center) welcome the change.

"I can tell they're really excited to be part of the General Motors family in a more formal fashion now," Perez said.

The plant produces the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra trucks, which are in high demand.

"We're still working towards recovering some of the volume we lost during the work stoppage, and having stability in the workforce is something that certainly allows us to do that," Perez said.

More importantly, upgrading the status of temporary workers allows GM to have a deeper impact on the entire Flint area.

"When General Motors grows in the region the communities grow with us," Perez said. "For the city of Flint it's an increased tax revenue and the multiplying effect kind of goes on and on."

Temporary workers converted to full time will now also have the benefit of profit sharing, company contributions into their 401(k) and life insurance coverage.

