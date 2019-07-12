300 jobs lost as Quad closes Midland printing plant

(7/12/2019) - About 300 people in Midland are losing their jobs when Quad closes its plant amid a global realignment of operations.

The 220,000-square-foot plant at 1700 James Savage Road will close around Sept. 10, according to a company statement. The nearly 300 employees there produce a variety of specialty publications.

Quad said the closure is necessary to reduce its footprint and create efficiencies within its production footprint as demand for printed publications declines worldwide. Like many printing companies, some of its business has shifted to the internet.

"The decision in no way reflects the quality and performance of employees in the plant, all of whom have worked hard to make the plant succeed," Quad wrote in a statement.

Midland employees will be eligible to transfer to other Quad locations around the country. The Midland facility is the only location in Michigan. The next closest are located in northern Illinois and eastern Wisconsin.

For employees who don't transfer, the company is promising severance pay, continuation of health care benefits and career transition assistance.

Quad has 57 plants employing 20,000 people worldwide, about 18,000 of whom work in the United States.

The Midland plant started as Pendell Printing and was acquired by Quebecolor in 1985. Quad assumed ownership of the facility in 2010 with the acquisition of Worldcolor.

Quad will continue operating its QuadMed primary care health facility on the Dow campus in Midland.