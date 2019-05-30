300 students participate in Flint River GREEN Student Summit

(05/30/19) - It's called the Flint River GREEN Student Summit, and it's not your ordinary school project.

This program is helping take learning to the next level.

About 300 students in grades 6 through 12 from Saginaw, Genesee, and Lapeer counties gathered at Kettering University to present water quality data they collected. At first, students thought it was a typical graded project, but they quickly caught onto the bigger picture.

"Even as 7th graders, you can help with your rivers like recycling, garbage, and all this stuff to help the environment. When you're just a 7th grader and you realize that, it's like, wow, I really can help," Abbegail Gratsch said.

The data the students helped collect is shared with state and county officials to monitor the health of the water shed. It's a style of learning that allows teachers to watch students become invested in learning.

"I can step back as a teacher and watch these kids just enjoy getting their hands into the chemicals that they use, learning about why the tests are important to the rivers, and basically putting the presentation together and getting some leadership skills," Jody Kosiara said. Kosiara is a 7th grade science teacher.

In addition to interacting with the environment, students had the opportunity to meet environmental professionals, who they may have not met before participating in this project.

"We're also giving them that leg up on universities like Kettering or other STEM-based universities that there's this whole world of career path and exploration to take that they may not have realized before they got involved in this program," Rebecca Fedewa said. Fedewa is the Executive Director for the Flint River Watershed Coalition.

