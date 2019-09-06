3,000 cars on display at 36th Frankenmuth Autofest this weekend

(9/6/2019) - Classic cars meet German food and ambiance during the 36th annual Frankenmuth Autofest happening Friday evening through Sunday.

Thousands of people fill Main Street in Frankenmuth for the 36th annual Autofest.

More than 3,000 unique and classic vehicles are on display all over the downtown area.

Randy Grubb's custom built aluminum cars are two of the most unusual while Larry and Brenda Messenger's 1955 Chevrolet and Bob's 1957 Chevrolet Bel-Air turquoise have great back stories.

Cars paraded into the downtown area around 5 p.m. and lined Main Street. Thousands of people came out Friday evening to check out the cool rides.

Frankenmuth Autofest continues through Sunday. Vintage warplanes will be flying overhead on Saturday thanks to the Michigan Military History Museum.