31-year-old accused of shooting and killing Saginaw man during argument

(5/29/2020) - One man is facing murder charges while two other suspects remain on the run after a deadly shooting in Saginaw early on Memorial Day.

The shooting around 3:20 a.m. Monday claimed the life of 26-year-old Stefan Rowe in the 2300 block of Mershon Street in Saginaw.

Investigators say the shooting came after Rowe got into an argument with 31-year-old Demarcus Buell inside the home. Buell allegedly shot Rowe multiple times, according to the Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office.

Police arrested Buell shortly after the shooting and he was arraigned Friday morning on one count of open murder, along with a firearms charge. He faces up to life in prison with chance of parole if convicted.

Buell remains in custody at the Saginaw County Jail with no bond offered.