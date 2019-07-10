31-year-old facing murder charge after deadly crash last December

(7/10/2019) - A 31-year-old man facing a second-degree murder charge after police say he caused a deadly crash in Isabella County on Dec. 19.

Brian Wemigwans is charged in federal court for the crash near the intersection of Crossway Lane and Broadway Road, which is part of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Reservation.

Around 7:50 p.m. that evening, investigators say Wemigwans caused a multi-vehicle crash that led to several injuries. Investigators did not say how the crash happened.

His passenger, Jordon Wilson, was pronounced dead a short time after the crash. Several other people were treated for "major injuries," according to the Michigan State Police.

Police say Wemigwans was driving under the influence of several drugs when the crash occurred.

He was arraigned before a magistrate in U.S. District Court last week on charges of second-degree murder, driving under the influence with a high blood alcohol content causing incapacitating injury and with a prior conviction.