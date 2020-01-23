31-year-old from Shiawassee County accused of possessing child pornography

(1/23/2020) - A Shiawassee County man is facing six charges after police say he had child pornography on his computer.

Police arrested 31-year-old Matthew Issac Dalton of Caledonia Township and he was arraigned Thursday on the following charges:

-- Three counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.

-- Three counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Dalton was arrested after a concerned citizen filed a tip online with the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit.

Investigators seized electronic devices from Dalton and allegedly found child sexually abusive material.