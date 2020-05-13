31,000+ state workers taking layoff days to save $80 million

(5/13/2020) - More than 31,000 Michigan employees are taking layoff days to help the state save about $80 million in payroll expenses.

The employees will be part of the federal unemployment Work Share program, which allows laid off workers to collect jobless benefits while remaining employed.

The affected employees, which represent about a third of Michigan's government workforce, each will take two layoff days per pay period from May 17 to July 25.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the $80 million savings to the state government will help offset massive budget shortfalls expected this year and next year.

Whitmer has said Michigan faces revenue shortfalls of $1 billion to $3 billion in this fiscal year, which ends on Oct. 31, and $1 billion to $4 billion in the next fiscal year, which begins on Nov. 1.

“As we continue to combat COVID-19, it’s clear that we’re facing unprecedented challenges that will lead to serious budget implications for the state of Michigan,” Whitmer said.

All affected employees automatically will be enrolled in Michigan's unemployment system to claim to the Work Share benefits. They also will retain full health insurance and other employment benefits.

“Utilizing this federal program keeps state employees working so they can continue to provide critical services to Michiganders and protects their paychecks so they can continue to support their families,” Whitmer said.

She announced last month that she is taking a 10% pay cut on her $159,300 salary. Her executive team and cabinet members all are taking a 5% pay cut, along with state management employees.

State workers on the front lines of the coronavirus response are not being laid off, but Whitmer said employees from her executive office are taking part in the Work Share program.