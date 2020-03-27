Coronavirus curve not flattening: 32 more deaths, 800+ new cases in Michigan

(3/27/2020) - The coronavirus curve has not started to flatten in Michigan, according to new figures released Friday.

The numbers of deaths and cases in the state increased by more on Friday than the previous day. That has happened most of this week.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 32 more deaths and more than 800 new cases of the illness Friday. That brings the total number of deaths to 94 and cases to 3,650.

More than 550 new cases and 17 deaths were reported Thursday.

Metro Detroit continues to be the hardest hit, accounting for more than 80% of all cases in Michigan. The city of Detroit became the first area to report more than 1,000 coronavirus cases.

The next highest are Oakland County with 824, Wayne County with 735 and Macomb County with 404. Washtenaw County is the only other area of Michigan with more than 100 cases.

Statistics show older Michigan residents are most susceptible to coronavirus. The average age of the 94 people who died is around 70, but their ages range from 36 to 92 years old.

Every county in Mid-Michigan except Areanc County has at least one confirmed case of coronavirus. Gratiot and Huron counties reported their first cases on Friday.