32-year-old charged with robbing downtown Flint credit union

(3/2/2020) - A 32-year-old faced formal charges Monday accusing him of robbing a downtown Flint credit union.

John Gottschalk was arraigned on a bank robbery charge after the Friday incident. Police arrested him minutes after the robbery at an apartment building near the scene.

Police responded to the Team One Credit Union at the corner of Second and Stevens streets around 11:30 a.m. Friday. No injuries were reported.

The Michigan State Police Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation.