33-year-old charged with murder at Mapleview Apartments

(10/11/2019) - A Saginaw man has been in charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting last month.

Markese Riley, 33, is accused of killing Dai'Shun Wright on Sept. 20 outside the Mapleview Apartments behind the Buena Vista Township police station.

Police were called to the apartments for a home invasion, but then were told a gunshot was fired.

Jaleesa Riley also was arrested and is accused of interfering with a witness. She is Markese Riley's sister.

Investigators have not disclosed a motive for the shooting.